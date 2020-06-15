With the loss of jobs and livelihood due to the crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic, many parents have apparently been forced to make their children leave expensive private schools for free education in government schools.

A spokesperson of the Haryana School Education Department on Monday said various government school heads have informed the department that many students from private schools are seeking admission to government schools.

But online enrollment in government school is not possible due to students not being given ‘school leaving certificate’ by those private schools. Due to this, students and their parents are facing problems.

In view of this, the Department has issued guidelines regarding the mandatory ‘school leaving certificate’ for students seeking admission to government schools in Haryana.

As per the guideline, if a student enrolls in a government school from a non-government school and that non-government school does not give a ‘school leaving certificate’ to that student, even then he or she will be admitted to the government school.

The spokesperson said the School Education Department has decided that all such students who wish to enroll in government schools should be admitted immediately.

The government school should inform the student’s previous school in writing and urge that school to issue a ‘school leaving certificate’ online within 15 days.

It should also be mentioned in this that if the ‘school leaving certificate’ is not received from that school within 15 days, then it will automatically be deemed to have been issued.

The spokesperson said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government does not want to let any student’s formal education be affected.

In compliance with the Right to Education Act 2009, the student is authorised to take education in the school of his or her choice. The Department has written to all the district education officers, district elementary education officers, block education officers and heads or in-charge of government schools of the state for strict compliance.