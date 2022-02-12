Haryana : 3 held for cheating insurance policy holder of Rs 24 lakh

Haryana Police has arrested three members of a gang including two women from the National Capital Region (NCR) for allegedly duping an insurance policy holder in the name of giving

maturity benefits.

Sharing details on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said police started a probe after getting a complaint by a victim of district Bhiwani. The gang has cheated Ramniwas, a resident of Nunsar, Behal of Rs 24 lakh by luring him on the pretext of giving maturity benefit of life insurance policy which the victim had taken in the year 2018.

The arrested accused were identified as Anshu, a resident of Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Somya of Bharatpur (Rajasthan) and Ashutosh of Noida (Uttar Pradesh). Both accused women were arrested from Delhi, while another accused was arrested from Surajpur, Noida.

“Investigation so far revealed that the gang member used to impersonate employees from the insurance company and called the victim promising hefty maturity benefits on insurance policy,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, five days after the theft worth Rs 24 lakh, Haryana Police has arrested three persons and recovered from their possession Rs 15 lakh in money and gold jewellery which they had robbed from a house in Shahabad, district Kurukshetra.

Sharing the information today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that Kururkshetra police received a complaint from a person about the theft of Rs 24 lakh in cash and jewellery when he was away from home.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amit alias Goldy, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Neeraj alias Monu of Pipli and Avtar alias Kala of Thanesar area.

The arrested accused had also committed nine incidents of theft in the Shahabad and Thanesar areas. Several cases of robbery, theft and under the Arms Act were already registered against them in different police stations. Prime accused Amit also holds the record of escaping from the police when he was being produced in the court, the spokesperson said.