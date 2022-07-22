Haryana: 2 most wanted criminals held

Haryana Police has arrested two most wanted criminals carrying a collective reward of Rs 85,000.

Giving this information on Friday, the Haryana Police spokesperson said in the first operation, a police team in Rohtak district had received specific inputs that a criminal wanted by the Rohtak, Jind, Gurugram and Hisar Police was roaming in Bahadurgarh area with an intention to commit a crime.

“Acting swiftly, the police immediately raided the location and arrested the most-wanted criminal identified as Lokesh alias Gogi, a resident of Sheetal Nagar, Rohtak. While a cash reward of Rs 10,000 was announced on him by Rohtak Police and Rs 50,000 by Jind Police,” the spokesperson said.

He said the accused had already been arrested in two cases of attempt to murder and one of murder registered in district Rohtak. Apart from this, Lokesh had been arrested in 2020 for possessing illegal arms in Gohana. He absconded after coming out on bail. Lokesh was wanted in 8 cases including that of murder, attempt to murder, ransom in Rohtak, Hisar, Jind and Gurugram districts, the spokesperson said.

In the second case, a wanted criminal absconding for about two years was arrested from Bhiwani district. Carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, he was arrested by a team of Special Task Force

(STF) Bahadurgarh, after getting a secret input. Accused was wanted in close to a dozen cases including that of murder, attempt to murder, loot, dacoity etc, the spokesperson said.

STF got secret information about his location and finally managed to arrest Bijender aka Punji, a resident of village Siwada in Bhiwani, after a raid, he added.