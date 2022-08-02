Girdawari of waterlogged areas from 5 August: Chautala

Haryana deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said Girdawari of waterlogged areas in the state will start from 5 August.

After the water logged areas in Sirsa, Chautala said the state witnessed heavy rains for the first time in the last 25 to 30 years which led to the problem of water logging in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani and Jind districts. He directed the officers concerned to drain the water from the waterlogged areas.

He said the problem of water logging in these districts should be resolved immediately so that farmers do not face any kind of problem. Adequate arrangements should be made to drain the water at the earliest from Hisar-Ghaggar drain in those areas of Sirsa which have been flooded. He said that girdawari of waterlogged areas would start from 5 August, the deputy chief minister added.

Chautala said Sirsa district administration had 50 pump sets last year to ensure speedy drainage, which has now been enhanced to more than 100 pump sets . Apart from this, all other necessary arrangements have been made to expedite the drainage process.

He said wherever there has been a problem of water logging in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind and other districts due to rain, drainage should be done on priority.

Along with this, a constant vigil should be kept in the waterlogged areas so that no canal or drain is broken due to overflow, he added.

Chautala directed the officers to start the process of draining water on priority basis in the villages which are full of water. After the meeting, he directed the Chief Engineer to visit the villages of Fatehabad and Hisar as well.

The deputy chief minister also appealed to the farmers to register their crop damage details on Meri Fasal Mera Byora Portal.