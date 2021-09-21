Fulfill poll promises or changing CM face will not help Congress: AAP Punjab to Channi

Congratulating the newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday expressed hope that he will fulfill all the Congress’ poll promises made in the run-up to 2017 Assembly polls.

He also expressed hope Channi will take action against former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for his alleged involvement in the Post-Matric Scholarship Scam, which the ruling Congress has been protecting till now.

Addressing a Press conference, Cheema said in 2017, the Congress had issued a 129-page manifesto and made many promises like ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’, farm loan waiver, five marla plots and free houses to Dalits with eradicating the mafia rule. “But in four-and-a-half years, no promises were fulfilled. We hope Channi will fulfill all these promises,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said the Congress party itself has admitted Captain Amarinder Singh has been a flop and that is why he was removed from the post of Chief Minister.

Cheema said the Congress will have to fulfill its promises as the people of Punjab cannot be misled by merely changing the CM face.

“The people know that the Congress has not fulfilled even a single promise of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Ghar-Ghar Rozgar, cheap electricity and cancellation of power purchase agreements. The AAP believes in work,” he said.

Cheema expressed hope Chief Minister Channi will fulfill the promises made to the people on the same lines as the Kejriwal government is providing free education, treatment, free electricity in Delhi.

He said the biggest hope is that Channi will not give place to Dharamsot in his Cabinet and will send him to jail so that the Dalits can get justice.

“Captain Amarinder did not take any action against Dharamsot even after a principal secretary-level officer of the government found him guilty in this case. Now it is expected that Channi will take action against him and will improve law and order on a priority basis along with ensuring respect and security for women,” he said.