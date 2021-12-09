Former AAP Punjab leader Chhotepur joins SAD

Former convener of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Sucha Singh Chhotepur joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday and will contest coming Assembly polls from the Batala constituency.

A former SAD leader, Chhotepur, has been appointed senior vice president of SAD by the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. His candidature from the Batala assembly segment was also announced by the party president on the occasion. Welcoming him into “his mother party’, Badal said Chhotepur’s return to the Akali fold symbolised the strengthening of the Panthic forces and the sentiment of peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters, Chhotepur said that the future of Punjab’s unique cultural identity as well as peace, progress, and prosperity were in danger of being hijacked by a vicious three-pronged attack by non-Punjabi invaders (Dhaadvi), the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“All three want to usurp the destiny of Punjab by creating divisions, hatred, and misunderstandings not only between two brotherly communities, the Hindus and the Sikhs but also by engineering a civil war within the Sikh quom. “Hindu Sikh harmony and Panthic unity were the sacred principles and the first and the foremost need of the hour to ensure a prosperous future for Punjabi children and youth,” he said.

Chhotepur also hit out at AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal saying the latter was only interested in becoming Chief Minister himself.

“This is why he sits on stage with Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Cheema and states that the party is searching for a capable person,” he added.

Chhotepur said Kejriwal hated Punjab and Punjabis from the core of his heart and heaps contempt and humiliation on every Punjabi leader in AAP who tries to raise his or her voice in favour of the state.

“He just wants to use and abuse Punjab and Punjabis for his personal ambition. Anyone who asked Kejriwal not to trample upon the Punjabis’ self-respect and dignity were not only shown the door but openly and brazenly humiliated,” he added.

Chhotepur said this is the sole reason all Punjabi leaders such as H S Phoolka, Dharambir Gandhi, Kanwar Sandhu, Sukhpal Khaira, and even Bhagwant Mann were treated like dispensable filth.

“Every MLA of the party is regularly insulted by Kejriwal, resulting in an exodus from the party. Kejriwal would rather see AAP wiped out from Punjab than respect the dignity of Punjabis even within his own party,” he added.