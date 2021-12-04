Fact Check: ‘Rs 350 to be deducted from bank account for not polling vote” is fake news

Punjab’s chief electoral officer (CEO) on Friday said the news story of an anonymous Hindi newspaper under the headline “Rs 350 will be deducted from a bank account for not polling vote” is fake.

After the news went viral on social media, an official spokesperson of the office of the CEO said they have investigated this news, which is being circulated on the various social media platforms over the last few days, and found it totally baseless and fabricated.

The spokesperson also urged the people of the state to inform the Election Commission and the office of CEO Punjab if they found any such misleading message going viral on social media in future.

He said that people can visit the official website ceopunjab.gov.in to get correct and accurate information about the new election orders.