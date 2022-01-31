Ensuring benefits to those at bottom of the pyramid: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said ensuring the reach of the benefits of various government schemes and programmes to those at the bottom of the pyramid has remained the utmost priority of the state government since 2014.

Releasing the premium amount of Rs 5.33 Crore to 3,14,446 beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna (MMPSY) during a state-level function held through video conferencing today, Khattar said the state government is following the path of Antyodaya as shown by Deendayal Upadhyaya.

“Our target is to cover maximum beneficiaries under these schemes by 31 March 2022, so as to ensure that the future of these beneficiaries could be ensured. Therefore all those beneficiaries who are eligible to get benefits under these schemes and are yet to enroll themselves should ensure the registration at the earliest,” urged Khattar.

During the programme, out of the total 3,14,446 beneficiaries under MMPSY, as many as 29 beneficiaries enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and all the three Maandhan schemes including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY), Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PMSYMY), and Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Mandhan Pension Yojana (PMLVMY) also received the scheme acknowledgement letter from the CM, while rest of the beneficiaries received the same from the Deputy Commissioners at the programme held at district level.

Under MMPSY, beneficiaries are eligible to get a benefit of Rs 6000 per year and this amount will be used to pay the beneficiary’s share of centrally sponsored schemes for pension and insurance, informed the Chief Minister.

“In today’s programme an amount of Rs 3,32,82,480 has been released directly into the accounts of 1,00,856 beneficiaries of PMJJBY, Rs. 21,94,992 to 1,82,916 beneficiaries of PMSBY and Rs.1,78,22,500 to 30,674 beneficiaries of Maandhan schemes (PMKMY, PMSYMY, PMLVMY),” informed the CM.

The Chief Minister further informed that the MMPSY scheme is an umbrella of five central government schemes wherein the premium of PMJJBY, PMSBY and three Maandhan schemes (PMKMY, PMSYMY, PMLVMY) under MMPSY, will be reimbursed to the beneficiaries by the state government whose family income is less than or equal to Rs 1.80 lakh per annum.

He informed that there are 10.73 lakh such families registered under Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) whose annual income is less than or equal to Rs 1.80 lakh and 40 lakh beneficiaries eligible to get benefit under MMPSY.