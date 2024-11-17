Empowering the marginalised: Legal luminaries discuss social justice

The Regional Conference of the State Legal Services Authorities, organised a seminar on “Empowering the Marginalized and a Step Towards Social Justice” on Sunday at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy here.

The pivotal event was graced by the presence of Justice Bhushan R Gavai, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority; Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Himachal Pradesh; and Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The conference set a significant milestone in discussions on social justice and empowerment for marginalized communities. The conference opened with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp followed by a series of insightful addresses, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Welcoming the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, he extended a warm greeting to the assembly of dignitaries, highlighting the pivotal role of the Legal Services Authorities across Punjab, Haryana, and UT Chandigarh in making justice accessible for all, particularly the marginalized.

The chief justice detailed the comprehensive initiatives undertaken, such as prison reforms and legal literacy campaigns, aiming to bridge the gap between legal provisions and societal needs. His address stressed the significant progress made in extending the reach of justice through robust legal aid mechanisms and the introduction of technological innovations like QR codes for legal payments, enhancing efficiency and accessibility in legal processes.

In his address, Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, elaborated on the multifaceted legal initiatives underway in the State of Himachal Pradesh. He detailed how the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority is deeply committed to ensuring that no citizen is left behind due to economic or other disabilities.

His address highlighted efforts to spread legal awareness and provide legal services across marginalized and intersectional communities, focusing on rural areas, slums, and labour colonies. The address emphasized the ongoing mission to deepen the impact of legal services, ensuring that they reach the most vulnerable sections of society, effectively bridging the gap between legal rights and societal needs.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, passionately discussed the theme of empowering marginalized communities towards social justice. He highlighted the comprehensive efforts of the J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities in delivering legal services and ensuring justice, emphasizing the role of legal aid as a tool for social change.

His speech detailed initiatives like Lok Adalats, legal literacy drives, and community outreach programs that aim to bring justice to the most remote areas, underscoring the commitment to upholding the right to life and personal liberty as enshrined in the Constitution.

Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India, in his address, underscored the pivotal role of Legal Services Authorities in advancing the cause of social justice for marginalized communities, including specially-abled persons, child victims, and those affected by socio-economic disparities.

Justice Surya Kant asserted the importance of empowering children, describing them as one of the most vulnerable groups in Indian society. Drawing on alarming statistics about child rights violations, malnourishment, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged a collective focus on ensuring their safety, education, and holistic development.

Furthermore, Justice Surya Kant outlined a forward-looking roadmap for Legal Services Authorities, urging enhanced legal literacy campaigns, inter-agency collaboration, evidence-based policymaking, and continuous feedback mechanisms to improve service delivery.

Justice BR Gavai, Judge, Supreme Court of India, discussed the critical role of legal services in empowering marginalized communities and ensuring social justice. He highlighted the importance of Article 39A of the Constitution, which mandates free legal aid to all citizens. Justice Gavai shed light on the plight of undertrial prisoners, outlining the efforts by Legal Services Authorities to provide timely and effective legal representation.

He elaborated on significant initiatives, including NALSA’s Standard Operating Procedures for legal aid clinics in prisons, which ensure that prisoners are aware of and exercise their legal rights. Justice Gavai also discussed innovative programs such as the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System and campaigns targeting juvenile justice and rehabilitation.

He urged greater action to address gaps in legal aid at pre-arrest, arrest, and remand stages, underscoring the need for reforms to protect the families of incarcerated individuals and ensure their reintegration into society.

Justice Gavai concluded his speech with a call for collective efforts to strengthen legal aid mechanisms and uphold the dignity, equality, and rights of all citizens, particularly those most vulnerable.

During the Regional Conference, the “Scheme of Victim Care and Support System” was officially launched, underscoring a significant step in providing holistic care to victims of crime.

Additionally, a dedicated video focused on drug awareness was unveiled to highlight the importance of addressing substance abuse issues. An innovative app was also introduced, aimed at streamlining access to legal services and resources, ensuring greater reach and efficiency in delivering justice and support to those in need.

In the Vote of Thanks, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Justice BR Gavai, Judge, Supreme Court of India, and other dignitaries for their invaluable presence and insightful contributions to the conference.

Justice Sandhawalia emphasized the importance of collective commitment toward achieving accessible justice and highlighted the impactful initiatives discussed during the conference.

He expressed confidence that the knowledge gained would significantly strengthen efforts to improve the legal aid delivery system. Concluding with an inspirational quote by John Wesley, he encouraged everyone to persistently contribute to building a just and inclusive legal framework.