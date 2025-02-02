Punjab Govt released Rs 55.45 crore for SC Students: Minister

The Punjab Government has released Rs 55.45 crore as the state’s share for the financial year 2024-25 under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) Students. The initiative will benefit 86,583 students from the sanctioned budget.

Providing further details, Dr Baljit Kaur, Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities, stated on Sunday that ensuring education for Scheduled Caste students is a top priority for the state government.

She emphasised that the primary objective of this scheme is to assist students from economically disadvantaged families in completing their education. Additionally, the remaining eligible students will receive their scholarships soon.

Dr Baljit Kaur highlighted that the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is consistently working for the welfare of all sections of society, including Scheduled Caste students.

She added that the release of this amount will help improve the living standards of Scheduled Caste students. The Minister also mentioned that the financial assistance is directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, ensuring transparency and efficiency.