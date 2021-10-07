Don’t take selective killings of Kashmiri Pandits casually: Punjab Assembly Speaker to Centre

Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Wednesday condemned the selective killing of the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community in Srinagar city on Tuesday evening.

“It is a tragedy that the state has failed to safeguard the lives of those people who preferred to stay back against terrorism in Kashmir”, Rana said in a statement.

The Speaker observed that there was a pattern in these killings and the terrorists were regularly targeting those Kashmiri Pandits who had stayed back in the valley all these years and they now wanted to get them out.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union home minister Amit Shah not to take these selective killings casually. “These killings have scared and shaken the members of the minority community living in Kashmir and it is important that their confidence is restored”, he said, while calling for urgent and necessary security measures in Kashmir.

“Abrogation of Article 370 will hardly serve any purpose if we are not able to provide security to the minorities living in Kashmir and restore their confidence that their lives and property will be safe and secure”, Rana remarked.