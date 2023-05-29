Kashmiri Pandits, locals celebrate Kheer Bhawani festival

Kashmiri Pandits and other locals celebrated Jyeshtha Ashtami by visiting the Mata Ragneya Devi Temple, also known as Kheer Bhawani, to pay their obeisance.

In a tweet, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said on Monday: “The Kheer Bhawani Mela held on Jyeshtha Ashtami in Kashmir occupies a sacred place in the spiritual realm of the Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers.”

“More than 25000 devotees attended the Mela. I congratulate Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs, J&K Police and the local administration on the successful completion of the Kheer Bhawani Mela. May the divine grace of Maa Kheer Bhawani always be with us,” he said.

The Kheer Bhawani Mela started on 26th of May and concluded on 28th of May, i.e., on Jyeshtha Ashtami. On the first day of Mela, more than 2500 devotees reached the temple in 107 buses from Jammu.

This year the Mela was celebrated on 28th of May with great fervour and enthusiasm by not only Kashmiri Pandits, but also the locals of the Kashmir valley.

Comprehensive and elaborate arrangements were made by the District Administration Ganderbal for the comfortable stay of devotees. The District Police Ganderbal, NGOs, government employees, Political Parties, etc., established their tents and provided refreshments to devotees.

The District Police Ganderbal had made elaborate security arrangements, 20 CAPF Coys along with J&K Police Manpower. Escort vehicles, ROP, CT QRTs, Law and Order Components, Additional Naka points were part of the overall deployment plan. Ten Langars were set up to take care of meals of the devotees.

With the evening ‘Aarti’ and ‘Puja’ of 28th May, the Mela concluded peacefully. Kashmiri Pandits and other local communities prayed for the peace, prosperity and happiness of their beloved ones and the society.

On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami last year, around 18,000 Kashmiri Pandits and devotees visited the famous Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple.

Kheer Bhawani is considered to be the deity of Kashmiri Pandits, and has a lot of recognition there. Over the years, the Kheer Bhawani Mela has become a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir.