Crop Procurement: Rs 7513 Cr sent directly to farmers’ accounts, says Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the state government has transferred Rs 7513.62 Crore to the bank accounts of farmers for wheat procurement.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the food, supplies, and consumer affairs department, said from 1 April to 23 May, 41,46,576 metric tonne (MT) of wheat was procured by various agencies of the government.

He said the government had instructed the officials that the money for the purchase of wheat for the Rabi-2022 crop should be transferred to the bank account of the farmer within 72 hours of crop procurement.

The minister said this time Rs 7513.62 Crore has been sent directly to the bank accounts of the farmers for wheat procurement by the state government.

He said the timely lifting of the crop from the mandis was ensured and all necessary arrangements have been made for the farmers at the mandi.

The deputy chief minister said this time 92 mandis were prepared for the procurement of mustard while 411 mandis were prepared for procurement of wheat, 11 for the gram, and 25 mandis for barley.

He said the state government had procured Rabi crops at a minimum support price (MSP) as committed. Among these crops, mustard was procured at Rs 5,050 per quintal, wheat at Rs 2,015 per quintal, gram at Rs 5,230 per quintal, and barley at Rs 1,635 per quintal by various procurement agencies. Chautala said the state government is committed to buy every grain of wheat from the farmers at MSP.