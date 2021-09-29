Cong playing dirty politics for power, now only Aam Aadmi Party can give honest & stable govt in Punjab: Kejriwal

Terming the ongoing turmoil in the Punjab Congress as ‘dirty politics for power’ which has caused political instability in the state, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said only AAP can give an honest and stable government in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters at Chandigarh Airport on his two-day tour of Punjab, Kejriwal said, “We are seeing political instability in Punjab which is very unfortunate. Dirty politics is being done for power. People don’t know where they should go for the redressal of their grievances. These people have made the government a tamasha (an entertainment show),”.

“Now only AAP can give an honest and stable government to Punjab after (Assembly) polls. Now only four months are left and when there will be polls after four months, the Aam Aadmi Party will give a stable and honest government in Punjab,” added.

On his party’s CM face, Kejriwal said AAP’s CM candidate will be such a person that the whole of Punjab will be proud of him. Hinting that he may make the big announcement over the CM face tomorrow, Kejriwal asked reporters to wait for his Press conference tomorrow.

Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders there. The Punjab Assembly elections are due early next year.