Punjab’s social security, women and child development department on Saturday organised a a special screening of the Bollywood movie,Chhapaak, for the acid attack surviving women at INOX plaza in Zirakpur.

The screening was attended by the 15 acid attack survivors hailing from the Punjab. Speaking to reporters, the social security, women and child development minister, Aruna Chaudhary said that she salutes the bravery and courage exhibited by the acid attack surviving women in the face of heavy odds. She said Punjab government is undertaking every step necessary to ensure safe and secure public places for women.

Divulging more, the minister said that as per the report of the bureau of investigation, there are 40 cases registered in connection with the acid attacks. Out of these, in 11 cases the conviction is pronounced. The minister further said the social security, women and child development department provides a pension of Rs 750 to all persons who have been disabled due to the acid attacks. Under the scheme of financial assistance to women acid attack victims, a pension of Rs. 8000 per month is being provided.

Chaudhary further elaborated that in accordance with the present policy of the home department, there is a provision of compensation of Rs Three lakh per victim and so far, the home department has disbursed compensation to the tune of Rs 83 lakh to 40 victims. The health department has notified the Punjab Possession and Sale Rule, 2014 to regulate the possession and the sale of acid.

In Meghna Gulzar directed ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika Padukone playing an acid attack survivor, deals squarely with its subject without quite transcending it. The film is based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.