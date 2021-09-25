Channi govt’s Cabinet expansion on Sunday, Captain’s five ministers dropped

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is all set to expand his Cabinet on Sunday with the Governor Banwarilal Purohit giving time for the oath-taking ceremony at 4.30 p.m. tomorrow.

Sources said 15 new ministers will be inducted into the Cabinet which can have a maximum of 18 ministers including the CM. While five ministers in the previous Captain Amarinder Singh government are likely to be dropped, six new faces are set to be inducted in the council of ministers, sources said.

The list of the new ministers was finalised on Friday night following the CM’s meeting with the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The five ministers, deemed close to former CM Amarinder Singh, who is likely to be included health minister Balbir Sidhu, revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, industries minister Sunder Sham Arora, social welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

Of the six new faces to be inducted into the council of ministers include Punjab Congress’ working presidents Kuljit Nagra and Sangat Singh Gilzian, Punjab Congress general secretary in-charge Pargat Singh, Gidderbaha legislator Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Amritsar west legislator Raj Kumar Verka, and Khanna legislator Gurkirat Kotli. Besides these, former irrigation minister Rana Gurjit Singh will be re-inducted in the Cabinet.

He had earlier resigned from the Amarinder government following corruption allegations in the allotment of sand mines to his ex-employees.

The seven ministers in the Amarinder government who will be retained include Brahm Mohindra, finance minister Manpreet Badal, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Vijay Inder Singla, Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultana, and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.