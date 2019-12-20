The city’s annual festival, Chandigarh Carnival, got underway on Friday at Open Ground opposite Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh.

Knowing the tourism potential of these events, the Union ministry of tourism has also included Chandigarh Carnival in its calendar. The celebrations will provide an ample opportunity to visitors and citizens of Tricity to participate in a variety of events and activities, which would promote Chandigarh as a Happening City and as a hub of tourism and culture in this region.

This three day Chandigarh Carnival is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy unlimited shopping, food, music, rides, etc.