Central University of Punjab celebrates 13th Foundation Day

The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) celebrated its 13th Foundation Day on Monday by honouring the contributions of its faculty, staff members, and students in their respective fields.

The eight-day celebrations (which included international quiz contests, lecture series by distinguished speakers, cultural events, and more) concluded with a grand ceremony.

The University Grants Commission chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar was the chief guest of the Foundation Day Ceremony and delivered the foundation day lecture on the topic ‘education for sustainable development”.

Prof Kumar, congratulated the CUPB fraternity on completing thirteen years in the field of higher education. He said innovations in science and technology have made our lives somewhat comfortable, but the excessive usage of natural resources along with the production of plastic waste has also polluted our environment more.

Prof Kumar asserted that the concept of sustainable development can only be achieved with coordinated efforts at all levels, along with good governance and education for sustainable development.

In his presidential address, the Vice- Chancellor CUPB, Prof Raghavendra P Tiwari expressed his gratitude towards the former Vice Chancellors (Prof Jai Rup Singh and Prof RK Kohli) of CUPB for laying a solid foundation which would help to actualize the university’s vision of transforming minds to serve humanity through skills and innovation driven teaching and research; values and community outreach.

He stressed on the need for inclusion of a Universal Human Values component in the course curriculum for the holistic development of learners. During this ceremony, special awards and appreciation certificates were conferred on university students, research scholars, faculty, and staff members based on their annual performance.