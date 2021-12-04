Capt victimised me for raising issues of common man: Channi

Slamming the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for myopic mindset towards the poor and common man, Punjab Chief Minister Mr Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said as CM, the Maharaja (Amarinder who is the scion of the Patiala royalty) targeted him because he had raised issues of the common man.

Addressing a public gathering at Bhoa in Pathankot, the CM said as he comes from a family with a humble background so he always impressed upon the former CM to safeguard the interests of the common man.

Channi said, however, instead of resolving the issues to give reprieve to the poor and downtrodden, Maharaja started victimising him. The CM said he continued his struggle for the common and underprivileged masses due to which haughty Maharaja was ousted by the Congress party.

The CM said only Congress can take a revolutionary decision to oust a Maharaja and bestow the responsibility of CM to a common man. However, he said that this revolution can sustain only if all the common and needy people stand united to support Congress.

Channi said the powerful elite class is conniving to destabilize this common man’s government by dividing the poor into sectarian lines. Lashing out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), Bharatiya Janata Party and Amarinder, the CM said they are partners in crime against the people of Punjab. He said that the trio of Modi, Badal and Captain had connived to pass anti-farm laws for jeopardising the interests of the state.

Channi said that Akalis are mother of this anti-farm law as they had passed a Bill on contract farming in Punjab Assembly in 2013, which later became the basis of the draconian farm laws adding that they were hand in glove with BJP to pass these black laws in Parliament. The CM said an elite and unholy nexus of politicians across party lines had eluded power from the common man just to loot Punjab but now this nexus has been broken and the power is with the common man.

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Mr Arvind Kejriwal for little knowledge about the state, the CM said that Delhi Chief Minister is groping in dark for fulfilling his lust for power. He said that besides being an outsider, Kejriwal is a rumour monger who knows nothing about the state but pokes his nose in everything. CM Channi said that such a type of cheap politics will never be successful in the state. The CM said Kejriwal is a power greedy outsider, who desires to rule Punjab due to which he is trying to mislead Punjabis.