Amid growing concerns over more than 100 farmers from Punjab reportedly “missing” in the Delhi-Haryana region since the agitating farmers’ Republic Day Tractor Rally, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh today announced a helpline number “112” for people to report all such cases.

Assuring all possible help by his government to trace these missing persons, the CM said his cabinet colleagues had met Union home minister Amit Shah on the issue and he would personally take up the cases of such missing persons with the Union ministry of home affairs.

“Our hearts are with those fighting for their rights at the Delhi borders,” Capt Amarinder said, appealing to the people of Punjab to immediately dial 112 to report any case of a person missing during the Tractor Rally, even if no cases had been filed with respect to such persons so far.

“We will do everything possible to locate those who are missing. We are trying to get details and will ensure that they return to their homes,” said the CM during a virtual event, attended by sarpanches of various villages, who expressed concern over the issue.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar urged the CM to help out the farmers facing legal cases in the national capital, in response to which the latter said he had already directed Advocate General Atul Nanda to arrange for legal aid for them.

Nanda later disclosed that he had arranged for as many as 70 lawyers to extend all help to the farmers against whom cases had been filed by Delhi Police in the wake of the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

It is learnt that Delhi Police has arrested around 89 persons, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, and registered 38 FIRs in connection with the 26 January violence in Delhi.

The Punjab CM’s directives and appeal followed a statement issued yesterday by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) — the umbrella body of many farmer organisations protesting against the Narendra Modi-led Centre’s controversial farm laws for months — claiming that more than 100 persons have been missing since the agitating farmers’ tractor rally and ensuing violence in Delhi on the Republic Day.