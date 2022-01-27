BBMB celebrates 73rd Republic Day

The 73rd Republic Day of India was celebrated with great fanfare in the premises of BBMB Board Secretariat, Chandigarh on 26 January following the guidelines issued by the Union government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flag hoisting ceremony was performed by the Chief Guest, BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava at Board Secretariat. On this auspicious occasion’ subsequent to performance of a couple of patriotic poems by the staff.

Srivastava along with HS Chugh (member-power) and JS Kahlon (FA and CAO) also released BBMB Hindi magazine ‘Jeevandhara’. The BBMB chairman congratulated all the staff of various project stations connected through virtual medium and apprised of the significant targets achieved in the last year as well as the important works that are being executed and planned to be completed in future.