Badals progenitors of mafia raj in Punjab, Captain gave safe heaven: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday alleged the Badals family which was the progenitor of the mafiadom in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering in Fazilka, the CM said it was the Badal family which was the progenitor of the mafiadom in the state indulging in open loot of the resources of Punjab. “The connivance continued even during the regime of Captain Amarinder Singh but now people’s government has taken over with the resolve to finish off mafia raj”, he said.

Criticising Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his “bunch of outsiders from the other states”, Channi said the AAP convenor couldn’t undertake even a single development centric work in Delhi however these people holding malice in their hearts, are making tall promises to the people with the clear agenda to mislead them. “But the sensible people of Punjab won’t fall prey to the trap of the outside elements and would keep the reins of power in the hands of the sons of the soil,” he added.

The CM said the main aim of his government is to provide top-notch facilities in the health and education sectors to the poor and middle-class people.

Strongly advocating the proprietary rights on lands to the farmers of the border areas, Channi said the state government, as per the demand of these farmers, would award proprietary rights to those farmers who have paid the price of the land.

The CM also promised to take up the issue of compensation to the farmers whose land lies beyond the barbed wire, with the Union Government apart from giving the compensation soon with regard to the crops damaged by the natural disasters.