Assembly Polls: Valuables worth Rs 23.8 Cr seized in Punjab in 4 days

After the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly polls came into force in Punjab on 8 January, various enforcement teams in the state have seized valuables worth Rs 23.8 Crore in violation of code besides confiscating unaccounted cash till 12 January.

Giving details in this regard on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said the surveillance teams have seized 79766.512 litres of liquor worth Rs 24 lakh. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 23.366 Crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs Four lakh, he added.

The CEO said as many as 1028 highly sensitive areas have been identified. Besides this, 1131 such persons have been identified, who can create disturbance, he said adding that out of these persons action had already been initiated against 362 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book.

Raju informed from a security point of view preventive measures had been taken against 31 persons. He informed there were 998 non-bailable warrant cases under process in the state, of which, action had already been initiated against 873 persons under non-bailable warrants after the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct.

The civic teams have also removed as many as 49852 defacements of public properties, while 16900 on private properties. As per the directions of the election commission, Raju said till date 12684 out of 297140 licensed weapons had been deposited in the state, whereas 17 without licenses weapons were seized in the state.

He also informed that 84 per cent of staff to be deployed in election duties have got their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while, 49 per cent staff is fully vaccinated.