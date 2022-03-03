Arms supplier held; 12 desi pistols, 10 cartridges seized

The Haryana Police has arrested a suspected arms supplier and seized 12 desi (locally made) pistols and 10 live cartridges from his possession in Nuh district.

Sharing the information on Thursday, a Haryana spokesperson informed the accused, identified as Bhure Khan, a resident of Dhadoli in Nuh, was arrested by a joint team of CIA and anti-narcotic cell from his village after a secret input from an informer.

On the basis of secret information, the police conducted this raid, in which the police got great success and recovered a huge cache of illegal pistols and cartridges, the spokesperson said.

The police have started to find out the source of these illegal weapons and where the accused used to supply them. The accused will be thoroughly interrogated so that this entire network of arms supply can be traced, he added.

Meanwhile, the police personnel posted on the emergency response vehicle (ERV), three children who were separated from family were reunited at Bhattukalan in Fatehabad district.

Three children in the age group of two, three, and four years of a family living in machra mandi located in Bhattu Mandi went away from home while playing.

When the family noticed that the children were missing from the house, they started searching for them. While walking, the children reached the ‘kanchi chowk’ in Bhattu. When a person noticed the children alone, he passed the information to the police by dialing 112.

As soon as the information was received, the policemen posted on ERV 214 immediately reached the venue.

The police first fed the children some food and interrogated them but the children were unable to tell anything about the family members. On this, the police personnel took them along in the vehicle and started searching the area while inquiring around. When the family members who were searching for their loved ones got the information, they also reached the spot.

After the proper verification, the police team handed over the children to the family, the spokesperson said.