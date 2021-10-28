Amarinder stabbed farmers, Punjabis & Cong in the back by aligning with BJP: Randhawa

Senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said former Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, has today formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with his announcement for a tie-up with the saffron party in the coming Assembly polls.

“Informally and internally, he (Amarinder) had joined the BJP long ago but today the former CM has let the cat out of the bag by announcing formation of a new party and negotiating seats with the BJP,” Randhawa said in a press statement.

Randhawa further said Amarinder Singh had stabbed back not only the Congress party but also the farmers and all Punjabis who had been struggling for the last 11 months against the farm laws.

He said Amarinder had forgotten the sacrifices of the farmers who had lost their lives during the farmers’ struggle even before he joined the BJP.

The senior Congress leader said the former CM has donned the colours of BJP as he is supporting BJP government’s decision regarding BSF. “He is openly supporting the decision to occupy half of Punjab, from which it is clear that he now has a vested interest”, said Randhawa adding with the politically suicidal step, Amarinder is throwing his entire life’s earnings into the well.

He said the argument put forward by the former CM that drones can come up to 30 km, then fighter jets and helicopters can come up to 200 km, does not hold ground. As Amarinder began to appease his BJP bosses, he did not even think that the morale of his state’s police force, of which he had been home minister for nine-and-a-half years, would go down, the home minister said.

The deputy CM said the Congress had honoured Amarinder by making him the longest-serving Congress CM in Punjab.”With the support of every single worker and supporter of the Congress party, Amarinder had won the heart of the entire country in 2014 by defeating BJP stalwart leader Arun Jaitley. But today Amarinder has stabbed the same Congress party in the back,” he said.