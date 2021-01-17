Punjab joined the rest of the country in the historic roll-out of the Covid vaccine on Saturday morning, with five health care workers (HCWs) getting the jab in the presence of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who virtually kicked off the process to inoculate 1.74 lakh HCWs in the first phase.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said it was his desire to get vaccinated first but in accordance with the directives of the Centre government, only HCWs could be covered in the first phase. “I would definitely get myself vaccinated in the next phase,” said Amarinder Singh.

He said that the vaccine would be administered to the HCWs first, followed by the army and police personnel, in line with the guidelines of the Government of India. He disclosed that he had written to the Prime Minister for permission for free distribution amongst the people belonging to the lower income groups.

In response to a query on vaccine safety, the CM said the vaccine would not have been approved unless the scientists were sure of its safety.

Earlier, in his address at the Kisan Vikas Chamber, Amarinder appealed to the people to continue to wear masks and observe all social distancing and other safety norms. Noting that all the restrictions imposed during lockdown, curfew and thereafter had been aimed at delaying the peak of the pandemic so that the vaccine could be available, the CM thanked the people for their patience and cooperation during this difficult phase.

Hoping that the vaccination would pave the way for the complete eradication of the pandemic from Punjab and the rest of India, the CM said it was undoubtedly a memorable day when the long awaited vaccine had arrived after getting all the mandatory approvals from health experts in the government of India.

The CM lauded the healthcare workers and others responsible for keeping the spread of the pandemic in check in the state, where the number of daily cases had come down from the peak of 3,700 to 242.