Amarinder connived with Akalis & BJP to ruin Punjab: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Mr Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday accused the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder of conniving with Akalis and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to harm the interests of the state.

Addressing a gathering at Banga (SBS Nagar), the CM said during his tenure Amarinder secured the interests of the Badal family and Modi by jeopardising the interests of Punjab.

He said due to it Congress’ MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) have unitedly ousted him from the chair of CM. Channi said the new party floated by Amarinder is also aimed at benefitting the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP, thereby ruining the state.

Accusing the Akalis of ignoring the interests of the Schedule Castes (SCs), the CM said Akalis have had an unholy alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and has deliberately allotted them weak seats.

He said that in these seats the Akalis will benefit the BJP in winning these seats. Channi said the primary motive is to ensure that the interests of the SC community are harmed.

Training guns against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the CM described him as a rumour monger who is least bothered about the state. He said Kejriwal is only making hollow promises whereas his government is delivering good governance and clean administration to the people. Channi asked the people to not get misled by the “tall claims of Kejriwal and company”.

The CM said an elite and unholy nexus of politicians across party lines had excluded power from the common man just to loot Punjab.

He said that the members of this elite group have a common bond in form of their own vested interests to loot the state adding that they have been willfully doing this so by enjoying the fruits of power in a game of musical chairs where the ruler changes after every five years but power remains in their hands.

The CM, however, said that now this nexus has been broken and the power is with the common man. He said that his government has already reigned in the sand and transport mafia in the state adding that the next turn is of the cable mafia. Channi said the cable mafia is a puppet in the hand of the Badal family which is charging exorbitant rates from people adding that this mafia will be broken soon.