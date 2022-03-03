AAP, SAD slam Centre’s “anti-Punjab” decisions

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday accused the Centre of pressurising and

humiliating Punjab with its decisions concerning the state.

AAP Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann alleged the Narendra Modi-led Union government is constantly depriving Punjab of its rights.

“Following the abolition of Punjab’s representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the Modi government has now decided to remove Punjab Police from the security of dams and expel Punjab’s doctors from government services in Chandigarh as they (BJP) continue to substantiate their anti-Punjab stand,” he said.

Mann said the Modi government is also working on a proposal to send back 112 Punjab doctors working on deputation in the Union Territory (UT) Chandigarh and hire their replacement from other states and UTs.

Meanwhile, referring to the recent decisions, the Shiromani Akali (SAD) today said the Centre should understand Punjab will never surrender to its coercive decisions.

Addressing a Press conference, former Member of Parliament and senior vice president of SAD, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said during the last few days the central government had taken decisions which were aimed at pressurising and humiliating Punjab.

He said the Centre wanted to abolish the federal system of the country and replace it with a unitary system of governance. “The Centre is usurping the rights of states and Punjab seems to have become the number one target.

Earlier the jurisdiction of Border Security Force was increased and now the centre had abolished the permanent membership of Punjab in BBMB,” he said.

Prof Chandumajra said replacement of Punjab Police security at the Bhakra dam with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) amounted to lack of trust in Punjab. He said the Central government was yet to refund Rs.1100 crore due to the state on account of rural development fund.

The SAD leader said an impression was being created that the Centre wanted to teach a lesson to Punjab and this was why it was resorting to arm twisting.

Prof Chandumajra said that Centre was gradually abolishing the rules of the Punjab Reorganisation Act in Chandigarh. He said the permanent membership of Punjab in BBMB and implementation of Punjab rules of service for Chandigarh employees were as per Punjab Reorganisation Act but Centre was now creating UT cadre and wanted to grant UT status to Chandigarh permanently even though it was supposed to be a short term measure.