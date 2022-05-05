AAP gears up for upcoming municipal elections

In the first test after its landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh on Thursday held a meeting with state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and the party’s district office-bearers to discuss the strategies and to make a blueprint for the upcoming municipal elections.

Jarnail Singh said AAP will field honest candidates for all the seats. “The Punjab government is serious about development and resolving the problems of the common people. And by winning municipal elections the party will implement its development agenda in the urban areas of Punjab,” he said.

AAP Punjab in-charge further said that after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is continuously taking big decisions in the interest of the people of Punjab.

He said these decisions and actions of the government will have a positive impact on the municipal elections and the party will get the benefit of it.

“We are confident of victory. As the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party will register a landslide victory in the municipal elections and will make its mayors in all the municipal corporations,” Singh said.