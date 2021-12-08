AAP accuses Channi of having a secret deal with Badal in drugs case

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha on Wednesday alleged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal are partners and the two leaders have made a deal to save Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the drugs case.

Addressing a Press conference, Chadha claimed, Chadha accused Channi of having a secret meeting with Badal at a farmhouse after the Punjab government was reprimanded by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the drug case.

“During the meeting, a deal was reached between the two leaders that the Channi government would arrest Majithia, a senior leader of Akali Dal, by making a very weak case, so that he could get bail from the court the very next day. He said that this information has been given to us by a senior police officer of Punjab Police,” the AAP leader claimed.

Chadha alleged Majithia’s arrest would be made on such weak grounds that the Akali leader would definitely get bail within 24 hours. He said the CM would misuse the Punjab Police to file false cases against Majithia then help him to get bail too.

“Channi will deliberately do a drama of arresting him to deceit the people of Punjab,” the AAP leader said. He said a few days back, Punjab’s transport minister Raja Amarinder Singh Warring did the same drama by seizing Badal’s buses with an army of cameras to fool the public.

“But the very next day, the court ordered the release of all the buses. This time Chief Minister Channi himself is going to do something similar for the Badals and Akali Dal,” he added.

Chadda said that Channi and Badal have a long-standing relationship. “Many years back Channi, accused in the ‘Ludhiana City Center Scam’ had gone to meet Badal to save his brother. This has been confirmed by the Akali Dal MLAs themselves in the Punjab Assembly,” he added.

Questioning the CM, Chadha said, “At which farmhouse did he meet Sukhbir Badal? What is his deal with Badal? How much money is involved? The Chief Minister should answer all these questions because the public wants to know the truth of the meeting between the two,” he added.