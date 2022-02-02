Over 97 % licensed arms deposited ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

Complying to directions of Election Commission (EC), as many as 3,76,542 licensed weapons have been deposited in the state ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held on 20 February.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab, S Karuna Raju said this is 97.43 percent of the total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state. Whereas 72 without licensed weapons were seized in the state, he added.

He said that some of the persons having licenced weapons including security personnel at nationalized or private banks and other persons facing security issues will have to approach the concerned deputy commissioner for any genuine exemptions and complaint redressal.

Raju also informed that after the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state for Punjab Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 313.44 Crore in violation of code till 1 February.

Giving details, he said that the surveillance teams have seized 28.91 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 15.49 Crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 276.51 Crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 20 Crore, he added.

The CEO revealed as many as 1209 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 2906 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said.

Raju said out of these persons preventive action had already been initiated against 1990 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. He also informed that from a security point of view 891 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of CrPC act.

The CEO informed 2731 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 15 cases is under process. As many as 16448 nakas are operational across the state, he added.