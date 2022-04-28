3 held in ATM machine robbery case

Haryana Police on Wednesday said three Punjab residents have been arrested for the ATM machine robbery in Shahabad of Kurukshetra district.

The robbery took place on the intervening night of 8 April and 9 April in Shahabad.

Giving this information here today, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that working on the intelligence and other inputs, police had identified the three accused as Amit Kalra,

Lakhwinder Singh aka Laadi and Bachhitar Singh, all natives of district Ferozepur in Punjab.

The robbers had uprooted the entire ATM machine and took it along in a vehicle. Police has also recovered stolen money of Rs Five lakh, ATM machine and a Scorpio vehicle from their possession.

Following a complaint lodged by the Manager of Punjab National Bank, Ladwa Road, Shahabad about the robbery of an ATM machine, police had registered a case and handed it over to the Crime Investigation Agency, which after a thorough probe had cracked the case by arresting three gang members.

A primary probe revealed that the vehicle used in the crime was stolen by the gang members from Punjab. The number plate of the vehicle was also found to be fake. The arrested accused had thrown the ATM machine in a canal in Punjab that was recovered with the help of swimmers.

The accused were also found involved in theft and robbery cases in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Two accused have to be arrested and the remaining cash has to be recovered.

A case has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, the spokesperson said.