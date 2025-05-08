Delhi Police arrest two shooters wanted in murder attempt cum robbery case

The Delhi Police apprehended two sharpshooters wanted in a case of attempted murder and robbery from South Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident came to light on May 2 when a 61-year-old man filed a complaint in the Tilak Marg police station regarding a robbery by a group of four unknown individuals who came on two motorcycles with the intention to rob him.

The victim continued by saying that the accused group tried to stop his car but when they failed to do so, they fired at him inflicting a bullet injury in his abdomen. He was carrying approximately 5 lakh in cash at the time.

Despite being injured, the victim managed to escape and is presently under medical treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

The senior officer further said that one of the accused, a juvenile, was apprehended by a team of cops in this case.

For further investigation into this case, police personnel were deployed at the crime scene and analyzed CCTV footage across the entry and exit routes leading to identification of the main accused in the case, Sahil Malik and Shivam Bhadoria.

Additionally, on May 7, the team received information about the whereabouts of the duo, who were planning to commit another robbery in the location of South Delhi. Acting upon the tipoff, the team laid a trap near Sarojini Nagar and intercepted both the suspects riding a Pulsar bike.

The senior officer mentioned that, during the interrogation with the apprehended, it came out that Shivam who completed his graduation in the year 2023 was unemployed while his accomplice had a part-time job as a bouncer.

During questioning, they disclosed that all four of them were friends and resided in the same locality. One among the four worked at the shop of the victim and knew that he was in the business of import and export of perfumes. He knew about the whereabouts and movements of the complainant.

The accused added that, with the info, they planned to commit robbery and involved the juvenile in the plan. They tracked the victim and, seizing the right moment, executed their plan.

A complaint against the group of individuals has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation into this case is underway by the team of police, the DCP stated.