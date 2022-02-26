274 Haryana cops get training to combat cyber crime

To put a curb on the increasing rate of cyber crimes, the State Crime Branch of Haryana Police has trained 274 police officials deployed at 137 Cyber desks in police stations falling in the north zone.

Sharing this information on Saturday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that all police personnel were imparted hands-on training to combat cyber crime, during a week-long training session concluded at the cyber police station, Panchkula. Of the 137 police stations in the north zone (Police Commissionerate Panchkula, Ambala Range, Karnal Range and Hisar Range), 274 police officials were chosen for the training programme as they would be the first to interact with victims and record their complaints.

During the training programme, all the districts were divided into two zones (north and south) for training of all police officials nominated for cyber desks. ‘Cyber Desk’ dedicated training programme was conducted in 10 batches with one-week training for each batch. With inputs from cyber forensics, all the trainees were trained with advanced cyber crime modules essential for crime analysis. The live cases were also investigated in front of trainees right from receiving the complaint to its final case disposal, the spokesperson said.

The fundamental approach behind establishment of cyber desks was to provide a dedicated mechanism for handling Cyber Crimes and immediate support to the victims at their nearest Police Station with special emphasis on the cases like financial fraud and crime against women and children, he said.

Besides, the training programme also emphasised the operation and maintenance of National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in), Citizen Financial Fraud Reporting and Management system (to provide immediate support in case of financial fraud), types of cyber crimes, cyber laws and artefacts, cyber crime investigation techniques, open-source intelligence and basics of cyber forensics, etc. ‘Securing Banking’ module was also conducted in collaboration with HDFC Bank for minimising the risk of victimization in the case of financial fraud, the spokesperson said.