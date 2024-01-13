Siliguri cyber crime PS starts awareness campaign

Having failed to curb fraudsters, who have been committing crime by using social media frequently, the cyber crime police station in Siliguri has started an awareness campaign as a part of preventive measures.

Officials associated with cyber crime police station led by Suraj Chhetri today organised an awareness campaign with the reporters in Siliguri today and informed them about the present trend of cyber crime categorically and their style of blackmailing through social media. “It is very difficult to crack down on fraudsters, who are committing crime, due to a lack of infrastructure of our police station. As a result we have decided to organise an awareness campaign to prevent fraudsters from committing crime from different locations across the country,” Mr Chhetri said.

According to them, offers for soft instant loans are being organised from China in association with a section of Indians here. In a powerpoint presentation, the Siliguri Police claimed that several fraudsters blackmailed many people by manufacturing fake chatting and video calls on WhatsApp. Initially the police registered cases based on complaints for necessary actions. Later, after thorough investigations they came to know that the entire matter was fake. Even fraudsters are manufacturing fake SMS.

By showing fake money transferred notifications, fraudsters tactfully request the recipients to return money. In many cases common people have been cheated by them after returning money. By sending links fraudsters withdraw money from bank accounts and distribute different locations and buy e gift cards to evade the investigating officers. A group of highly educated students trained another group of fraudsters, who are not educated but experts in committing cyber.