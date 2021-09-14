SAD announces 64 candidates for 2022 Assembly polls, Sukhbir to contest from Jalalabad

Leaving other political parties behind, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday declared 64 party candidates for the coming 2022 Assembly elections.

As per the list, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest the elections from the Jalalabad Assembly segment in Fazilka. This seat was earlier represented by Sukhbir but after his election to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur in 2019, he quit the seat which was wrested by the ruling Congress in the by-polls later that year.

In a statement, the SAD said Jathedar Tota Singh from Dharmot, Janmeja Singh Sekhon from Zira, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema from Ropar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal from Ludhiana West, Sikander Singh Maluka from Rampura Phul, Jagmeet Brar from Maur, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon from Sahnewal and Gulzar Singh Ranike will contest from Attari (SC) Constituencies.

The other candidates in the list include Raj Kumar Gupta from Sujanpur, Gurbachan Singh Babehali from Gurdaspur, Amarpal Singh Bonny from Ajnala, Malkiat Singh AR from Jandiala, Anil Joshi from Amritsar North etc.