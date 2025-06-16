Centre’s 11 years, Delhi govt’s 100 days reflect good work of double engine: CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that eleven years of the Central government and 100 days of the Delhi government reflect visible work done on the ground by the double-engine regime in the national capital.

She said under the prime minister’s leadership, the Delhi government is implementing infrastructure projects worth over Rs 125 crore as well as initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, Arogya Mandir, and solutions to the city’s landfill sites.

Gupta, while speaking at an exhibition organized by the Delhi BJP at its state office to mark the 11 years of Modi government’s service, stated that the demonstration put up here is a glimpse into the years of service, good governance, and welfare of the poor under PM Modi’s leadership, as also about the significant achievements of Delhi government in its first 100 days.

Gupta remarked that this is just a beginning as the development across the national capital will now move at double the speed.

“Whether air pollution, water, electricity, the cleaning of Yamuna, or roads — work is progressing across all sectors,” CM Gupta said, adding that the government is committed to building a healthy, clean, safe, and developed Delhi.

She alleged that the previous AAP government did not give due credit to the Centre’s efforts.

Earlier, the CM said that the government is working 24×7 with a resolve to carry out the good work in pursuit of good governance, and welfare of the poor to ensure a life of ease for the people of Delhi.

She had also stated that a comprehensive campaign has been launched in the national capital for the cleanliness of roads and pollution control.