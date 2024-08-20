Centre snatching right to reservation through lateral entry in UPSC exams: AAP

AAP leader Jasmine Shah on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over withdrawing the order to fill 45 posts of IAS level through lateral entry, claiming that the central government did this after facing pressure from all sides, and alleged that earlier it was snatching the reservation rights of SC, ST and OBC through the backdoor.

Shah said that the central government was going to fill 45 big posts through lateral entry, but there was no provision for reservation in it.

He further asked whether the central government will now withdraw the appointment orders of the 63 people who have already been given jobs through lateral entry between 2018 and 2024.

He further said that according to DoPT, it is mandatory to give reservation if someone is kept in a government job for more than 45 days and the Centre has also accepted this in the Supreme Court, he claimed.

Senior AAP leaders including Shah, MLAs Kuldeep Kumar and Vishesh Ravi held a joint press conference at the party headquarters on the matter of filling major posts through lateral entry, where Shah alleged that everyone knows that BJP is not supportive of reservation.

He further took a dig at the BJP and RSS, alleging that for the last several years, it has been seen that all the big leaders of the saffron party have given anti-reservation statements.

“I am thankful to the Allahabad High Court that it took a historic decision to save the Constitution and completely scrapped the recruitment,” the AAP leader said.

Addressing the media, Kuldeep Kumar alleged that BJP has always been against the constitution, and claimed that the saffron party has a history of criticizing the constitution and talking about changing it.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP , Kumar alleged that the saffron party is anti-Dalit, and wants to snatch reservation from these people by any means.

“No matter how much the BJP and Modi ji try, but our society is not going to sit silent. This society will teach the BJP a lesson and will take its rights. The people of the country have taught them a lesson in 2024 as well. We will fight for this from the streets to the Assembly,” he added.