Centre giving big push to decongest Delhi, enhance connectivity: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said a high-level meeting was chaired by Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to strengthen the city’s road and transport infrastructure, adding that several key initiatives are being undertaken to decongest the city and make it pollution-free.

She said the upcoming road projects include the construction of an approximately 7-kilometer-long underground tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Road, an elevated road from INA to the airport—which will later connect to Faridabad and Gurugram.

She further said that the highway connecting Delhi to Katra and Amritsar, which will be linked to the Urban Extension Road (UER)-II; and the second extension of UER-II, which will connect Alipur to Tronica City and the Delhi–Dehradun route, are amongst the proposed road projects.

CM said that these new routes will enable seamless travel between Haryana, Dehradun, and Noida without the need to enter Delhi.

Addressing a press conference following the meeting, Gupta informed that a feasibility study is also underway for a tunnel from Sarai Kale Khan to IGI Airport.

The CM stated that currently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is implementing several projects in Delhi that are worth Rs 35,000 crore.

She mentioned that earlier, projects worth Rs 64,000 crore have already been completed.

Additionally, DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) for upcoming road projects worth Rs 24,000 crore are already prepared and ready for execution, Gupta added.

She stated that major roads—such as Rohtak Road, from Punjabi Bagh to Nangloi, Ashram to Badarpur, and MG Road—have now been handed over to NHAI, and they will be made signal-free, for which the construction work will soon begin.

Gupta expressed gratitude for a major connectivity initiative by which a roadmap will be constructed from Inderlok Metro Station and along the Munak Canal up to Sonipat, which will benefit a large number of commuters between Haryana and Delhi.

She informed that NHAI has sanctioned Rs 150 crore for the construction of RUBs (Road Under Bridges) and ROBs (Road Over Bridges) to eliminate bottlenecks caused by railway crossings.

Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Gadkari for their support and leadership in helping realize the vision of a better, more accessible, and pollution-free Delhi.

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Cabinet Ministers, MPs and senior officials from all concerned departments were present at the meeting.