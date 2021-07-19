Founder leader of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Dr S. Ramadoss has said that the Central government jobs in Tamil Nadu must go to locals.

In a statement on Monday, the senior leader said that Tamils are ignored for jobs in Southern Railway and other Public sector undertakings even after they have the necessary qualifications.

The senior leader said that 50 per cent of officer level jobs in these departments must be offered to only local people and called upon the Central government to amend the laws accordingly. He also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to provide aid to the Central government in this.

The PMK leader said that majority of jobs in Southern Railway is being grabbed by North Indian people and added that this was a mystery as to how jobs in Central government undertakings of Tamil Nadu are going to people from other states.

He said that the infrastructure for the Central public sector undertakings was provided by the state government and added that despite this reservation is not being provided for locals in central jobs. He said that this should be changed and fixed immediately.