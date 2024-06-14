CBI begins probe into CGPSC recruitment ‘scam’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe into alleged irregularities and corruption in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment process.

According to sources, CBI officers are expected to visit the CGPSC office soon. The officers may collect the various documents related to the controversial selections in the 2020 and 2021 Deputy Collector-DSP recruitment exams. This may include answer sheets of the selected candidates and reports from the interview panel members.

The CBI is expected to collect extensive information from the CGPSC, including preliminary and mains answer sheets of selected candidates, details about the interview panel members, the panel’s mark lists, interim lists, and the recommendation reports sent to the departments concerned.

In addition to document analysis, the CBI will examine the mobile records of the commission’s chairman, secretary, members, panel members, and controversial candidates. This investigation will include a five-year technical record check, covering call details, Google location data, and WhatsApp chats, the sources said.

The notification for the CBI investigation into the alleged CGPSC scam was issued on April 25 following approval from the Chhattisgarh Home Department. Issuing the notification, the Union Home Ministry directed the CBI to investigate the FIR registered at the Arjunda police station in Balod district. The said FIR names former CGPSC chairman Taman Sonwani, former secretary Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, the exam controller, and other officials and politicians.

The FIR was based on a written complaint filed on February 15 by a candidate who participated in the 2021 PSC examination. The complainant alleged that despite performing well in the preliminary and mains exams and having a good interview, he was not selected, while some candidates were selected immediately after their interviews.

The BJP had promised to investigate the PSC case and take strict action against the guilty if they came to power. Former minister and senior BJP leader Nankiram Kanwar had also filed a public interest litigation in the High Court, which is currently pending. The PSC recruitment scam became a significant issue during the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, with the BJP raising it vigorously both in the streets and in the assembly.

As the investigation progresses, it remains to be seen how this high-profile case will unfold and what impact it will have on the political landscape in Chhattisgarh.