Doctor’s rape and murder: CBI questions former RG Kar principal for third consecutive day in Kolkata

Intensifying its investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital with, the CBI questioned Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the state-run institution, for the third day in a row.

Dr. Ghosh, who is also an Orthopaedic professor, was grilled for nearly 13 hours on Saturday, from 10 am until past midnight, in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The case was transferred to the CBI from the Kolkata Police on August 13 by the Calcutta High Court, following widespread demands for an impartial investigation.

The Central investigating agency is scrutinising the role of Dr. Ghosh and other key figures associated with the hospital.

Dr Ghosh resigned as principal of the medical college after massive backlash over his alleged remarks questioning the victim.

The West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has decided to remove Dr. Sandip Ghosh from all academic activities.

Meanwhile, the CBI has uncovered a complaint lodged by the wife of Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the case. According to reports, she had approached the Khalighat police station, alleging that her husband had assaulted her. This complaint is now being examined as part of the broader investigation into the tragic incident.

BJP leader summoned

The police have reportedly summoned BJP leader Locket Chatterjee for allegedly disclosing the victim’s name and identity.

Responding to the police summons, Ms. Chatterjee sharply criticized the Kolkata Police, accusing them of prioritizing social media monitoring over delivering justice.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “The victim in the RG Kar case is still crying, awaiting trial. But the Kolkata Police now has only one job, judging the posts of opposition leaders and common people by going through social media. The administration has used the police to see what the opposition leaders are posting on social media and to set up their trial.”