Caught between fight of ex-husband & boyfriend of woman: 3rd man shot, dies in Delhi hosp

A 22-year old man was allegedly shot dead when he was caught in an argument between a man and his ex-wife’s boyfriend at North East Delhi’s Shastri Park area, Police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mustakim, who worked as a salesman at a garments shop in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. He just accompanied his friend Suhail, who was visiting his ex-wife.

According to police, the victim was shot in the chest while the accused fired three rounds in total. The prime suspect who is said to have fired at the victim, has been identified as 24-year old Yaseen, who is presently on the run, North East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Joy Tirkey said.

According to the complainant, who’s name is Sohail, he and his friend Mustakim had visited Sohail’s ex-wife Ishrat’s place on Monday, where they found her with current boyfriend Yaseen.

Yaseen did not like Sohail and his friend showing up at Ishrat’s place, and later an argument ensued between them. Yaseen fired three rounds, and one of them hit Mustakim on the chest.

He was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Meanwhile, the police informed that Sohail has previous involvement in some cases, which is being verified.

The police have recovered two empty shells and one live round from the crime scene, while the deceased person’s body was shifted to the GTB hospital for post-mortem, the police official said.

Meanwhile the police have registered an FIR in this incident, and the hunt is on for the prime suspect.

Ishrat, who works at a bar, wanted to marry Yaseen, while she and Sohail had a divorce back in November 2023, and they also have a girl child who is now 1.5 years old.

Further investigation is underway in this case so as to ascertain the reason behind the incident, the police official added.