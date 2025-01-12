CAQM eases Stage-III GRAP curbs as Delhi’s AQI improves post rainfall

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the central panel overseeing air quality in Delhi-NCR, revoked the Stage-III curbs under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Sunday, following an improvement in the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) levels after recent rainfall.

In a meeting held on Sunday, the GRAP sub-committee observed a downward trend in Delhi’s AQI levels. It attributed this improvement to a Western Disturbance on January 11 and 12, which brought rain to the region, significantly reducing pollution levels.

As per the CAQM, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 278 at 4 PM on Sunday—72 points below the threshold of 350 required for implementing Stage-III norms, as mandated by Supreme Court guidelines.

The sub-committee also factored in the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of another Western Disturbance expected on January 14 and 15, which may further aid in improving air quality.

Despite easing Stage-III restrictions, the CAQM emphasized that Stage-I and Stage-II measures under GRAP will remain in force, with efforts to intensify their implementation.

Improved wind speeds on Sunday also helped disperse particulate matter in the air, although PM2.5 remained the predominant pollutant, according to pollution monitoring agencies.

With the lifting of Stage-III curbs, vehicles such as BS-IV compliant diesel and BS-III compliant petrol cars can now return to the roads. Additionally, several activities previously restricted under Stage-III can resume.