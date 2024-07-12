Canal breach will be fixed by Friday night, assures Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi, giving an update on the broken embankment of the Munak Canal’s sub-branch Carrier Link Channel (CLC) on Friday, said the repair work is done on a war footing, and it is expected that the affected Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP) would start operating from Saturday morning.

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote about the progress of the repair work and informed that the broken part of the embankment had been filled with soil and was leveled and the compaction had been done.

She further said that the Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) work of the canal’s lining was underway and is likely to be completed by 9 pm on Friday.

Following the completion of the repair work, the water will be released from Haryana, which will take five to six hours to arrive in Delhi. Once all the things are in place, it is expected that the WTP in Dwarka will be operational from Saturday morning.

Atishi also shared pictures of the site where the embankment of the canal broke and the breach took place. Construction workers and machines could be seen in the pictures as the repair work was going on with the mud already filled up in the place of the breach with the help of an earth mover machine.

In the wee hours of Thursday, between 12 am and 2 am, the embankment of the CLC sub-branch of the Munak Canal broke down resulting in the water flowing out into the vicinity, flooding the JJ colony in Bawana which was along the canal area.

As knee-deep water spilled all over the area concerned agencies like the MCD, the PWD, the Delhi Jal Board, and others swung into action to pump out the water that entered JJ colony Bawana.

Delhi MInister Atishi had reviewed the situation on the ground with Revenue Department officials and assured relief work. Lunch and dinner were also provided to the people of the area affected by waterlogging, while local MLA and district administration came to their help.