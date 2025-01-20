Can BJP ensure women’s safety, Atishi wonders in light of remarks against her

Highlighting the importance and the power of a vote, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Monday that elections are an extremely crucial occasion when a person casts his/her vote that will have an impact on the next five years.

Addressing a public meeting at Kalkaji Extension, the assembly seat from where she is contesting the upcoming Delhi legislative assembly polls, Atishi told exorted the people to cast their vote wisely so that their lives could improve in the next five years.

Advertisement

Criticising her opponent, BJP’s candidate and from the the constituency Ramesh Bidhuri, Atishi said, “When Bidhuri’s ticket was finalised, he made offensive remarks about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Within 24 hours, he made similar derogatory comments about me and my father.”

Advertisement

“If he can abuse me, a sitting chief minister, how would he treat ordinary women? Will women feel safe visiting his office? Should the people elect someone so abusive,” she asked.

“Ramesh Bidhuri often moves with his nephews, who drive around in large black SUVs, harass women, and act as hooligans. If this is the situation while he is contesting the election, imagine what will happen if he wins,” she added.

Atishi pointed out that during elections, people from all quarters come up with their claims, some will try to coax while others attempt to deceive or even provoke, but once one makes the mistake of voting for a wrong party, the decision cannot be reversed for five years.

Accusing some BJP leaders of using abusive language for Kejriwal, she said it is easy to abuse the AAP chief but matching his work and performance is extremely difficult. Prior to the formation of the AAP government, she said people received electricity bills worth thousands of rupees, prices rose every six months, and frequent power cuts plagued the city, but now, people are enjoying 24-hour electricity, that too free of cost.

She further said, “The BJP rules in 20 states. I challenge their candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri, to name a single state where there is 24-hour free electricity.”

“In Maharashtra, under the BJP rule, the electricity bill for 200 units is Rs 4,800. The people must now decide whether they want zero electricity bills or Rs4,000 electricity bills,” she added.

Lauding her party chief Kejriwal’s initiatives during his tenure as the CM, Atishi said, “Arvind Kejriwal introduced Mohalla Clinics to provide free treatment and medicines to the people. He initiated free bus travel for women, whereas in Gurgaon, a one-way bus ticket costs Rs 50.”