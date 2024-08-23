Call for timely completion of development works in Delhi’s villages

The Delhi government has given strict instructions to the concerned officials to complete all the development works going on in the villages of the city within the stipulated time frame.

In this direction, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting with officials on Friday with an aim to give an impetus to the ongoing development works and pending proposals in the villages.

Officials of the Development Department (DDA), Irrigation and Flood Control, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) participated in the review meeting, an official communiqué said.

The minister directed the officers to present a detailed report of all the schemes approved by the Gram Vikas Board in the upcoming meeting on September 10. He said the government has a budget of Rs 900 crore for the development-related works in the villages of Delhi.

According to Rai, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal constituted the Delhi Gram Vikas Board to ensure proper development in the villages. The main objective of this board is to provide all basic facilities in the city’s rural areas on par with the urban areas of the city.

To accelerate the development work, the ongoing projects and pending ones were reviewed at today’s meeting.

The concerned officials of the I & FC and municipal corporation were instructed to complete the work related to village development within the stipulated time limit, and for the speedy implementation of all the approved schemes related to the Gram Vikas Board projects, a meeting will be held with the MLAs concerned and the officials of the Gram Vikas Board at the Delhi Secretariat on September 10.