CAG reports to be tabled in Delhi Assembly on Feb 25

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled on February 25, during the first session of the 8th Legislative Assembly of Delhi, as per a bulletin issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The three-day session of Delhi Assembly is scheduled to commence from February 24.

Notably, the newly-formed BJP government approved tabling of CAG reports in the first meeting of its cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the secretariat on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said tabling of the 14 CAG reports was pending for long since the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had not put them forward.

It may be mentioned that BJP and Congress had criticised the previous government for not tabling 14 CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly.

Earlier, BJP candidate for the post of the Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had said that once he gets elected, he will ensure that the CAG reports are tabled in the house.

According to the bulletin, on the first day of session, all the newly elected MLAs will take oath of office, followed by election of Speaker. BJP MLA-elect from Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely will be the pro-tem Speaker.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is scheduled to address the House on February 25.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP 22 and the Congress drew a blank for the third time in a row.