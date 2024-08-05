Buoyed by SC ruling, BJP demands polls for MCD standing committee chairmen

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s ruling on the appointment of Alderman in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Leader of the Opposition and former Mayor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh accused the AAP of obstructing the elections for the standing committee chairman and thereby stalling Delhi’s development and inconveniencing its citizens.

Singh argued that the AAP was aware of the lieutenant governor’s authority yet chose to delay the process. “AAP’s obstinacy has set back Delhi’s development by ten years,” Singh stated.

He accused the AAP government of financially crippling the MCD by withholding necessary funds. According to Singh, the previous Congress government had divided the corporation into three parts, which exacerbated the corporation’s financial difficulties combined with AAP’s actions.

Furthermore, he credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for understanding these challenges and unifying the MCD in 2022, a move that reduced expenses and ensured timely employee salaries.

Singh urged the AAP government to expedite the process for the elections for the Standing Committee and Ward Committees to resume stalled development projects. He emphasised the importance of the Standing Committee in the functioning of the MCD and the necessity for swift action to benefit Delhi’s citizens.

In his remarks, Singh also targeted the AAP’s financial management, alleging that the Delhi government owes Rs 15,000 crore to the MCD based on the recommendations of the Fourth and Fifth Delhi Finance Commissions. He called for the immediate release of these funds and the formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission.

Singh suggested that AAP’s reluctance to proceed with the Standing Committee elections was due to their lack of majority. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming Standing Committee election following the court’s decision.