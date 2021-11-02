BSES and Havells India partner to train electricians on consumer safety

To train electricians in South and West Delhi, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Havells India Limited (HIL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), where an Electrician training program will be conducted to promote Electrical safety.

Under this programme, electricians and BSES linemen will be sensitised, equipped, and assessed on the best industry practices, latest advancements in the field of home automation, internal house wiring, prevention of short circuits, and electrical fires.

Being an industry partner of NSDC (National Skill Development Council), Havells India Limited is conducting Training and Assessment for electricians enabling them to be equipped with the latest advancements in the field of electrical safety and automation. The first batch of the program with 37 nominated electricians was formally inaugurated today.

Commenting on this initiative, BSES spokesperson said, “ I am sure, this association will not only enable us to leverage each other’s strengths but also give a further boost to our efforts to enhance electrical safety.”